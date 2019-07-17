Learn to Sail on New Jersey’s Cooper River

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The best kept secret in South Jersey -- Cooper River Yacht Club!

The yacht club has been teaching people to sail for more than 50 years. Every summer they offer courses for both kids and adults. Whether you strive to be a world champion sailor or you just want to take up a new hobby the Cooper River Yacht Club can help.

Instruction is provided by experienced sailing instructors. Youth classes are during the daytime, on weekdays and adult classes are in the evening.

You don't own a sailboat? No problem, the yacht club will provide everything you need.

