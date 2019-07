Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Marlo Dilks, owner of P'unk Burger joined us in the studio today to show off their brand new P'unk Dog! They also are offering a special Summer Special Vegan Dog and you can always make your own, of course!

You can't forget about the floats though. P'unk Burger is offering a special today for the holiday!

When you order a hot dog today, you can add on a float for $5, you can't beat that!

So, if you're heading to East Passyunk, check out P'unk Burger and get your DOG DAY meal!