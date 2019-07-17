Hungry for Hashtags – Bubbe’s Brisket Fundraiser in 4th Year at Katz JCC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Brian Adler, fundraising director and Katz JCC assistant executive director joined Nick and Demetria in the studio today to talk about #JCCBubbesBrisket !

The hashtag #JCCBubbesBrisket is a part of Katz JCC's crowdfunding campaign to raise funds for their senior meal program. Known as the largest congregate meal site in Camden County, seniors come to Katz JCC to enjoy a delicious kosher meal prepared on site 5 days a week.

In honor of #JCCBubbesBrisket Katz JCC is having #JCCBubbesBrisket Day today from 9AM-5PM.

On average, the program serves 50 meals per day, as well as over 100 meals for special occasions such as holidays and weekly Shabbat celebrations.

Donations can be made online now through July 31 by clicking here.