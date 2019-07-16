Plan the Perfect Summer Party with Tips From Justine Santaniello

Planning to host an outdoor get together this summer? Trend Expert Justine Santaniello is here with all your dining al fresco must haves!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Set the tone for your party with fun accessories to serve your guests with. Check out JC Penney's exclusive selection of serveware at an affordable price from JCP.com.

Succulents are really popular right now! A succulent will make the perfect centerpiece for your party by livening up the space. They're easy to take care of, too. Pick up a beautiful plant from 1-800-Flowers.com.

Next, you need a signature drink to serve. Try a pomegranate sangria made with POM Wonderful 100% pomegranate juice. In each bottle is the juice of four whole pomegranates, with no added fillers, sugars or preservatives. Learn more at POMWonderful.com.

If you want to do a picnic-themed evening, you need to pick up a basket from Harry & David. The Sunshine Picnic Basket with wine from the Harry & David Gourmet collection. It comes with lots of great snacks, their signature pears, and a re-usable tin that you can take anywhere. Pick one up at HarryandDavid.com.

Of course you need to serve a sweet treat. Friendly's Dessert Cups are perfect for your guests. They're based on dessert classics and filled with multiple decadent layers. They come in single serve cups, so they're perfect for your party, or even for family night at home. Find all the different varieties at Friendlys.com/retail.

Finally, setting the tone is huge, and a few pieces can go a long way. If you need that finishing touch on your party, Burlington has got your back. They're up to 60% off other retail prices every day. And, the store is running a promotion that allows you to donate to help students in need get school supplies. Learn more at Burlington.com.