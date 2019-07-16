IN FOCUS: The Apollo Chronicles

Chief Astronomer Derrick Pitts from the Franklin Institute and the producers of The Apollo Chronicles talk about the 50th Anniversary of Neil Armstrong’s landing on the moon.

We are joined by Steve Rotfeld and Liz Reph who are producers of The Apollo Chronicles, a four-part miniseries featuring rare archival footage and audio of what has been called one of the greatest accomplishments of the 20th Century. The program coincides with the 50th anniversary of Neil Armstrong’s landing on the moon on July 20, 1969. The Apollo Program is the third human space flight program carried out by NASA. Jennifer speaks with the producers in time for a second showing of the miniseries airing on PHL 17 – happening on Saturday July 20th and Sunday July 21st from 2 to 4 pm. The producers talk about what they learned about the space program including the first woman in mission control at NASA, a prison program and interviews they conducted with several astronauts.

We continue our coverage of this historic moment with Derrick Pitts, the Franklin Institute’s chief astronomer. Pitts shows us some cool space related toys including Barbie Dolls and a Buzz Aldrin toy in addition to Apollo- inspired vintage items dating back to the 1960s. We also hear about the numerous events happening at The Franklin Institute as part of “Summer Of The Moon” – which includes lunar lander tours, rocket demonstrations, screenings of The Apollo Chronicles and Night Skies in the Observatory.

And, we round out this week’s In Focus with a heartwarming story about a restaurant that is serving up more than great food. Our Abraham Stubblefield brings us a story about Mama’s Diner in Cheltenham Township where he says many people go for reasonably priced comfort food that’s served with a warmth that makes them feel like family. And, it is one person that standouts by greeting customers with hugs.

In Focus, with host Jennifer Lewis-Hall, airs Saturdays at 6:30 AM and 12:30 AM on PHL17.