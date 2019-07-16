Drum Cafe USA Brings Groups Together Through Rhythm

Posted 9:47 AM, July 16, 2019, by , Updated at 09:46AM, July 16, 2019

Drum Cafe has hosted tens of thousands of events all over the world, including right here in our area. It started as a method to unite the multicultural workforce in South Africa by using the universal language of rhythm.

Now, Drum Cafe USA is a team-building company that brings drums to business meetings, and creates environments to connect people quickly, help them to communicate effectively, and learn how it feels to work as a team.

They do it by giving people something that they probably haven't done before- drumming- and helping them make something that sounds good by playing together in unison.

Once you learn how to work as a collective group from the performance, collaboration possibilities are endless.

