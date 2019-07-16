Applying Weightless Makeup During Hot Summer Months

As we get into the hottest week of the summer so far, it’s getting harder to keep your makeup from melting off. Beauty Expert Nicolette Brycki shared some weightless makeup products that will keep your skin glowing during excessive heat.

Nicolette says beauty first starts on the inside. YouTheory Liquid Collagen is formulated to replenish the body's natural collagen.

"Pop it in a glass of water. It's a great way to bring the collagen back in, reducing the signs of aging to look gorgeous," she said.

You can find it at Whole Foods or on Amazon.

Before applying your makeup, moisturizers are essential. Instead of going for a thick cream during the summer months, try a serum. Savor Beauty Pumpkin Renew Serum is a brightening beauty oil.

"You can get incredible moisture, but also that dewy glow. Pat it onto the face and prep the skin that way and then continue with the rest of your makeup routine."

If you're looking to add some color with your moisturizer, Clinique Moisture Surge CC Cream is a lightweight formula with SPF coverage.

"We want to protect our skin, but we want the coverage as well. Lay it over the beauty oil, you'll get that light coverage."

You can find this at Ulta. If you're traveling this summer and you're tight on suitcase space, two products are perfect for carry-on

First, a light foundation like Revlon's Thickstick Foundation. It's a portable foundation stick that'll allow you to cover, conceal and contour. It's small enough to throw in your pocket or purse in case your makeup starts to smear.

Next, the GogoTint by Benefit. It's an all-in-one lip and cheek tint that is lightweight and smudgeproof. These two products can be found at Ulta.

Lastly, setting spray will keep your makeup intact all day. Two Faced Dew You Setting Spray is a really fun summertime setting spray that smells like watermelons.