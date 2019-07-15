The next Bond? Captain Marvel star to take over role after Daniel Craig’s departure, reports say

With the James Bond movie franchise approaching the age of 60, there have long been rumors that producers will try to refresh the formula with a black Bond or a female Bond. It now appears that the next 007 will be both, TMZ reports.

According to the Daily Mail and other UK outlets, British actress Lashana Lynch, most recently seen as a fighter pilot in Captain Marvel, will play an agent named Nomi who inherits Bond’s old code name.

“There is a pivotal scene at the start of the film where M says ‘Come in 007,’ and in walks Lashana who is black, beautiful, and a woman,” one insider claims. “It’s a popcorn-dropping moment. Bond is still Bond but he’s been replaced as 007 by this stunning woman.”

Insiders say Daniel Craig’s James Bond is brought out of retirement in the new Bond movie—and makes an unsuccessful attempt to seduce the new 007.

GQ notes that Idris Elba was rumored to be in the running to replace Craig in the role, though there was plenty of pushback from Rush Limbaugh, among others.

The new Bond movie, known for now as Bond 25, is currently filming in London and is expected to be released in April 2020. Besides Craig, other actors believed to be reprising their roles include Ralph Fiennes as M and Christophe Waltz as villain Ernst Stavro Blofeld, Variety reports. (Read more James Bond stories.)

