Bernie Sanders to Join Rally to Keep Hahnemann University Hospital Open

Posted 7:44 AM, July 15, 2019, by , Updated at 07:43AM, July 15, 2019

PHILADELPHIA (WPHL) -- Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders will be in Center City Monday to help ignite the rally cries of those protesting outside of Hahnemann University Hospital.

Sanders will use the embattled facility as a backdrop as he calls on local, state and federal officials to find a way to keep the hospital open.

Sanders' 2020 presidential campaign touts a medicare for all plan that would eliminate profit-driven private insurance, and avoid closures of hospitals like Hahnemann.

Monday's rally comes two days before Hahnemann's creditors ready to shut down it's emergency room, and about 2 weeks after the facility filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy.

The entire hospital is slated to shutdown September 6th to the tune of around 2,000 jobs lost.

Monday's rally starts at 2:00pm.  Click here to RSVP.

