PHL17 Down The Shore: Avalon

Every Friday morning during the summer, PHL 17 will go to a different shore point.

This week, our Khiree Stewart visited Avalon, New Jersey.

The town is offering all sorts of different activities during the summer, such as their Surfside Live and Surfside Jam events.

On Saturday, the Parkinson Council will hold their annual Flip Flop Walk. All participants will receive an official “Flip Flop” walk t-shirt and a free pair of decorative flip flops. Click here to learn more about it.

