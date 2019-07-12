Check Out the First-Ever Bastille Day Festival in Ardmore This Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Bastille Day is celebrated every year on July 14th.

Ardmore is joining in for the celebration with an all-day festival this Sunday!

The Bercy and Delice au Chocolat are hosting the activities along Station Avenue. They dropped by to showcase some of the tasty treats you can get there.

Our own Nick Foley's mother is French, so he explained the importance of the holiday.

Several French restaurants and businesses are gathering to offer cocktail specials, wine tastings, French entertainment, authentic pastries, a wine and rose garden and much more.

Special Can-Can dancers from The Pennsylvania Academy of Ballet and live bands will be around all day to entertain.