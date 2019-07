Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Meet Remington! This 2-year-old friendly feline was found on the streets of Camden.

When he first arrived at Homeward Bound Adoption Center he was very sick, but after an emergency surgery and some good care, he is healthy and ready for love!

Remington loves to show affection, sit on your lap and play. He would do great in a home with kids. This handsome guy is also  good with other animals.

