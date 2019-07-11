Youth Climbing Championship Kicks Off In Bridgeport
USA Climbing’s Youth Climbing Sport and Speed National Championship kicked off at Reach Climbing & Fitness in Bridgeport, Pennsylvania on Thursday.
More than 800 different rock climbers will compete. The competition will test the best youth climbers in the country against a 55-foot championship difficulty wall and Olympic regulation speed wall.
The competition runs through Sunday.
Our Khiree Stewart took a try at one of the climbing walls.
