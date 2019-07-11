× Youth Climbing Championship Kicks Off In Bridgeport

USA Climbing’s Youth Climbing Sport and Speed National Championship kicked off at Reach Climbing & Fitness in Bridgeport, Pennsylvania on Thursday.

More than 800 different rock climbers will compete. The competition will test the best youth climbers in the country against a 55-foot championship difficulty wall and Olympic regulation speed wall.

The competition runs through Sunday.

Our Khiree Stewart took a try at one of the climbing walls.

