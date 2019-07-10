PHL17 Mini Series Takes In-Depth Look at Moon Landing

PHL17 is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the moon landing with a captivating mini series entitled “The Apollo Chronicles.” The four-part documentary takes an in-depth look at the historic event with newly declassified footage.

One of the producers, Steve Rotfeld, was in the PHL17 studios to talk about what went into making the series and the events leading up to the moon landing.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Steve remembers being fascinated with the moon landing as a kid.

"I was 13 years old at the time and it just stuck with me. We've spent the last few years gathering material and producing this four-part documentary, which really tells the story of how Apollo originated," said Steve.

The documentary reveals stories like why Neil Armstrong was chosen to be the first man to walk on the moon and declassified secrets like the threats made to Apollo.

You can catch The Apollo Chronicles on PHL17 July 11th & 12th starting at 8 PM. The series will air again the following weekend July 20th & 21st at 2PM.