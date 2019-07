× Adventure Aquarium Hosts Hippo Festival

There are only a few weeks left to experience the Adventure Aquarium’s Hippo Festival!

Guests will get the chance to learn about the aquarium’s hippos from animal experts. There will also be games, storytelling, face painting and much more!

Our Khiree Stewart went there to see the hippos, Genny and Button.

Click here for more information on the Adventure Aquarium and Hippo Fest!

