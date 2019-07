× New Dinosaur Exhibit Opens At Academy Of Natural Sciences

“Dinosaurs Around The World” is a new exhibit that recently opened at the Academy of Natural Sciences in Center City.

The exhibit takes visitors on a trip back in time when dinosaurs roamed the earth. Families will learn about the different kinds of dinosaurs and the environment they lived in.

Click here to learn more about the exhibit.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video