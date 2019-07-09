Get Free Chick-fil-A on Cow Appreciation Day

If you’re in the MOOOOd for some free food, head over to Chick-fil-A! The chain’s 15th annual Cow Appreciation Day returns Tuesday, July 9th.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

All you have to do is dress like a cow!

"Come in today and get any free entree, excluding salads. You don't have to do anything other than wear your spots," said Bill Diaco, Operator of Chick-fil-A in Audubon Crossings Shopping Center in Audubon, NJ.

Chick-fil-A served over two million guests last year nationwide and that number is expected to be higher this year.

"It doesn't have to be anything crazy. Just make your best effort and we'll be happy to serve you," said Bill.

Stop in any Chick-fil-A location in your best cow getup and receive your free meal until 7 PM!