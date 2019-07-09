Get Free Chick-fil-A on Cow Appreciation Day

Posted 9:02 AM, July 9, 2019, by , Updated at 09:00AM, July 9, 2019

If you’re in the MOOOOd for some free food, head over to Chick-fil-A! The chain’s 15th annual Cow Appreciation Day returns Tuesday, July 9th.

All you have to do is dress like a cow!

"Come in today and get any free entree, excluding salads. You don't have to do anything other than wear your spots," said Bill Diaco, Operator of Chick-fil-A in Audubon Crossings Shopping Center in Audubon, NJ.

Chick-fil-A served over two million guests last year nationwide and that number is expected to be higher this year.

"It doesn't have to be anything crazy. Just make your best effort and we'll be happy to serve you," said Bill.

Stop in any Chick-fil-A location in your best cow getup and receive your free meal until 7 PM!

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.