One of the hottest fashion trends this Summer is the kimono! You can wear them during the day, at night, or even as a cover-up at the pool or the beach.

Before you head to the store and spend money on one, learn how to do it yourself!

Lifestyle expert and fashion blogger Tameika McPhaul joined us to explain the simple steps.

Materials needed include:

Dress

Scissors

Ruler or Measuring Tape

Marking Tape

Bonding Tape

For more DIY crafts and fashion tips, visit Tameika's website here.