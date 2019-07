× Celebrate National Blueberry Day at Mood’s Farms In New Jersey

July 8th is National Blueberry Day. To celebrate, our Khiree Stewart visited Mood’s Farms Market in Mullica Hill, New Jersey to see how their blueberries are cultivated.

The blueberry is the state fruit of New Jersey.

Click here to learn more about Mood’s Farms Market and their upcoming Blueberry Festival.

