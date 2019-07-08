27th Annual Haddonfield Crafts and Fine Art Festival Coming Up This Weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This year marks the 27th anniversary of the Haddonfield Crafts and Fine Arts festival, kicking off this Saturday at 11 AM.

More than 100,000 people are expected to head to New Jersey for the two-day event. It is held in downtown Haddonfield, along Kings Highway and Tanner Street.

Patrick Michael Accessories- handcrafted handbags, wallets, and clutches made of rare fabrics- and Kenney Kut-Outs and Illustration- artwork created with layers of colorful card stock- are just two examples of what you will be able to find.

Some of the 250 other artisans will feature ceramics, glass, jewelry, wood, fiber, drawing, paintings, photography, wearable art and more.

Both admission and parking at the festival are free. A PATCO line is available just steps from the site.

The event will be held rain or shine.

Saturday, July 13: 11 AM - 7 PM

Sunday, July 14: 12 PM - 5 PM

For more information, head to DowntownHaddonfield.com.