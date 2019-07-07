In Weekend Philler Episode 323, we check out the awesome work of chainsaw artist Brian Lyczak, taste some gourmet French chocolate and learn how it is made at Michel Cluizel USA’s Chocolatrium, learn how Compassionate Friends Therapeutic Horseback Riding Center helps people with disabilities, create our own beautiful paintings at Muse Paintbar, check out some awesome artwork by Jason Oakes Art and Punch It Graphics at Wizard World Philadelphia 2019, interview the legendary Michael Dorn, and meet Six Flags Great Adventure’s new tiger cub, Carli!

Wow, that’s an action packed half hour. Thanks for tuning it to PHL17 and letting us “phill” a little of your weekend.