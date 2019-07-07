Weekend Philler Episode 323

Posted 5:30 PM, July 7, 2019, by
In Weekend Philler Episode 323, we check out the awesome work of chainsaw artist Brian Lyczak, taste some gourmet French chocolate and learn how it is made at Michel Cluizel USA’s Chocolatrium, learn how Compassionate Friends Therapeutic Horseback Riding Center helps people with disabilities, create our own beautiful paintings at Muse Paintbar, check out some awesome artwork by Jason Oakes Art and Punch It Graphics at Wizard World Philadelphia 2019, interview the legendary Michael Dorn, and meet Six Flags Great Adventure’s new tiger cub, Carli!
Wow, that’s an action packed half hour. Thanks for tuning it to PHL17 and letting us “phill” a little of your weekend.
Here are the clips:

If you love “the Philler” let us know! Please follow us on the Weekend Philler Instagram, the Weekend Philler Twitter or WEEKEND PHILLER’s FACEBOOK!!

For more Weekend Philler Episodes use this link.

What is Weekend Philler? Glad you asked

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.