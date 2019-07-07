Muse Paintbar is the perfect destination for your next Girls Night Out! With a huge selection of painting classes to choose from, Muse Paintbar has something for everyone.

Nicole Lee, the store manager and one of the artists at Muse’s King of Prussia location, tells Weekend Philler about all of the awesome things that Muse has to offer. It’s perfect for people of all skill levels – from experts to people who have never picked up a paintbrush in their lives. Instructors walk you through the painting step-by-step and make sure that, no matter how difficult, you go home with a beautiful painting.

The thing that really sets Muse apart, however, is their Lumify events. Muse instructors print out images and glue it to the back of the canvas before illuminating it with a light box. This creates an outline that artists can trace over, making it easier to create the painting of their dreams. One of the most popular Lumify events is Paint Your Pet, where artists send the instructor an image of their pet and, using the light box, are able to create a painting of their very own pet.

For more information about Muse Paintbar and to sign up for a class, click here!