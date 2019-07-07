Located in West Berlin, NJ, Michel Cluizel USA’s Chocolatrium is a hidden gem that gives visitors an inside look at how the world famous chocolate, mainly produced in France, is created. The museum offers group tours that go through everything from the history of the cacao to the process of creating the chocolate from beans to bar, and of course includes a tasting of several of Michel Cluizel’s delicacies. The tour is headed by Jacques Dahan, the energetic and extremely knowledgable president of Michel Cluizel USA who has been in the chocolate business for a quarter of a century.

If you’re looking for a unique vacation for your next French class trip or a destination for your summer camp, look no further that the Chocolatrium!