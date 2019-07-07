Located in Medford, NJ, Compassionate Friends Therapeutic Horseback Riding Center does amazing work in the community. Headed by Sherri Briggs and her dedicated team of volunteers, the center has assisted countless people with disabilities in the area.

Therapeutic horseback riding can be helpful for people with physical, mental, and emotional disabilities. The horses have helped students learn how to walk, calmed them down, given them a vessel for communications, and much more.

If you are interested in volunteering for Compassionate Friends, there is always a need. Not only is it great exercise, but it’s also a lot of fun. You get to spend quality time with horses, and you can leave feeling good that you made a difference in someone’s life.

Volunteers and people interested in becoming riders can visit cftrc.org.