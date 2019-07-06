IN FOCUS: Reducing Pollution and the Theatrical Performance,”Fourteen”

This week, local Delaware County Elementary students encourage Restaurant chain to change their straw policy, two non-profits – American Littoral Society and Clean Ocean Action – share initiatives to keep local beaches clear of debris, and we learn about the new theatrical performance at the National Constitution Center, “Fourteen,” About The Ratification of the 14th Amendment.

We take an in-depth look at how students, volunteers and nonprofits are battling against debris washing up on local beaches. We start with a look at what elementary school students from Wallingford Elementary in Delaware County were able to accomplish by getting restaurant chain Uno Pizzeria and Grill to change their straw policy. Fourth-graders at the school were given a pizza party for the incredible initiative. Susan Knight – a teacher at the school, along with Delaney O’Reilly a fourth-grade student is with us. And, Bob McClintock, Uno Pizzeria & Grill Regional Director also joins Jennifer for this segment.

We continue the important discussion about marine life and efforts to keep the beaches clean with two separate non-profits - the American Littoral Society and Clean Ocean Action. Helen Henderson, American Littoral Society Ocean Program Manger speaks about their initiatives which include plastic pollution and balloon debris prevention. Joining us from Clean Ocean Action is their policy attorney Peter Blair and Jennifer Borenius a volunteer for the organization. Organizers say their focus includes improving programs and laws that protect health at swimming beaches as well as reducing plastics and litter that pollute waterways and harm marine life including turtles, whales, seals, birds and fish. Dr. Elizabeth Lacey, a professor at Stockton University is also with us to talk about what students are also doing in this effort.

And, we round out this week’s In Focus with one of the actors from “Fourteen.” The new performance at the National Construction Center focuses on the Reconstruction era and the ratification of the 14th Amendment. Actress Ebony Pullum and Nora Quinn, director of theater programs is with us for the show.

