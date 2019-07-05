Try A Different Spin on KFC… Korean Fried Chicken

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Looking for an excuse to snack on a fried chicken sandwich? Try this tasty Korean spin on a classic.

Peter Hwang, owner of SouthGate Korean restaurant in Philadelphia, and Chef Daniel An have combined Korean fried chicken wings and a Nashville hot chicken sandwich to make one amazing meal.

The recipe calls for a few secret spices an a cooling herb and cabbage slaw so you get a taste of the spicy, but are still able to keep going all the way through.

The restaurant serves common and modern dishes, served with a Korean flair to make them unique.

If your taste buds are watering, don't wait to head over to the restaurant. It hosts happy hour six nights of the week, and serves a special weekend brunch on Saturday and Sunday.

SouthGate is located at 1801 Lombard St.

For more information, southgatephilly.com.