PHL17 Down The Shore: Ocean City New Jersey

Every Friday, the PHL17 news team heads down to a different shore point to showcase what’s happening! This week, we sent our Jenna Meissner to America’s greatest family resort, Ocean City New Jersey.

First stop? Jilly’s Arcade! The 24-hour arcade is known for its 10 cents-a-game Skeeball.

If you're looking to fuel up before hitting the beach, the OC Surf Cafe is a surfer's paradise.

Ever have a doughnut ice cream sandwich? Drip N' Scoop is the only place on the island you can find this delicious treat. It just opened up a new location in the Flanders Hotel.

OC Coffee Company is a part of many people's morning routines. Located on the boardwalk, you can now enjoy a shore favorite at home. OC Coffee Company just opened up in Delaware County. You can find it on State Street in Media.

Known as America's greatest family resort, we had to find a family. What better family than Meteorologist Monica Cryan's?

Finally if you want to learn how to surf, 7th Street Surf Shop has you covered.