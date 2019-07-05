Mercury Reaches 90 Degrees in Anchorage on Independence Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANCHORAGE, Ak. --Independence Day brought Anchorage, Alaska the highest temperatures ever recorded. This as a heat wave grips the state.

The temperature at the airport was 90 degrees Thursday, besting June 14, 1969, for the highest mark ever reached in the state, according to the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service says that June was the hottest on record with an average temperature of 60.5 degrees. That is 5.3 degrees above average. It also marked the 16th consecutive month in which average temperatures ranged above normal.