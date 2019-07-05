Mercury Reaches 90 Degrees in Anchorage on Independence Day

Posted 7:39 AM, July 5, 2019, by , Updated at 09:04AM, July 5, 2019

ANCHORAGE, Ak. --Independence Day brought Anchorage, Alaska the highest temperatures ever recorded.  This as a heat wave grips the state.

The temperature at the airport was 90 degrees Thursday, besting June 14, 1969, for the highest mark ever reached in the state, according to the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service says that June was the hottest on record with an average temperature of 60.5 degrees.  That is 5.3 degrees above average.  It also marked the 16th consecutive month in which average temperatures ranged above normal.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.