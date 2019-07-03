Avoid Travel Troubles This Holiday Weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

No matter where you're headed for July 4th, you're bound to battle other travelers on the road.

AAA is predicting that today will be the busiest travel day of the holiday weekend, with commuters and vacationers combined on the roads.

How do we avoid sitting still on the road for extended periods of time?

To combat traffic, avoid commuting times and peak drive times.

"Some estimates say we could see traffic back-ups four times what we typically see during a typical daily commute," said Jana Tidwell from AAA Mid-Atlantic. "Locally, over 570,000 Philadelphia-area residents are expected to be traveling by car."

Over the past few years, travel has increased for every holiday due to a strong economy and stable gas prices.

AAA predicts our area may see a slight increase in gas prices over the rest of July.

"As a result of increased demand because of the travel holiday and unfortunately the refinery fire enclosure in South Philadelphia, we've seen gas prices locally increase by as much as double digits," Jana said. "That's going to be a short-term increase, but we'll likely feel it through the rest of the month."