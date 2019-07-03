Celebrate the 4th at the Betsy Ross House

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fireworks and cookouts are tradition when it comes to celebrating the 4th of July, but learning about America's history could be another great way to celebrate.

The Betsy Ross house is the perfect place to visit! Learn the important role women played on the very first Independence Day, gather around a storyteller and listen to tales from the 1700's and take selfies with patriotic gear. There will also be extended hours from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. this Thursday and every Thursday throughout the summer where you can learn how Betsy Ross helped to make ammunition for soldiers.

