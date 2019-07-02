Wawa Welcome America Bringing Big Acts to the Parkway

What better place to celebrate America's birthday than in America's birthplace!

Wawa Welcome America is continuing their multi-day festival tradition with free museums days, fireworks and free concerts.  Headlining the massive party on the 4th of July will be Jennifer Hudson and Meghan Trainor.

The entire Ben Franklin Parkway will be shut down on the 4th for the Party on the Parkway. The concerts and all Parkway activities will be free and of course the day will wrap up with a fireworks shows.

For an entire list of events and a Parkway guide, click here!

