Philly’s Own Patti LaBelle to be Honored with Street Naming Ceremony

PHILADELPHIA (WPHL) — Philly’s own Patti LaBelle will be honored during the Wawa Welcome America Festival with a street naming ceremony.

Broad Street between Spruce and Locust Streets will be renamed to Patti LaBelle Way. The Dedication kicks off Tuesday at 4p.m., on the southwest corner of Broad and Spruce Streets. The event will be hosted by Patty Jackson of iHeartRadio’s 105.3 WDAS-FM and will feature an appearance by Patti LaBelle and City dignitaries.

The Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, actress and best selling author has exhibited elegance through her 50-plus year in in entertainment. She has also been an advocate for causes including adoption, diabetes, cancer, HIV/AIDS and more.