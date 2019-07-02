Philly’s Own Patti LaBelle to be Honored with Street Naming Ceremony

Posted 7:50 AM, July 2, 2019, by , Updated at 07:48AM, July 2, 2019

Getty Images/Gary Gershoff

PHILADELPHIA (WPHL) — Philly’s own Patti LaBelle will be honored during the Wawa Welcome America Festival with a street naming ceremony.

Broad Street between Spruce and Locust Streets will be renamed to Patti LaBelle Way. The Dedication kicks off Tuesday at 4p.m., on the southwest corner of Broad and Spruce Streets. The event will be hosted by Patty Jackson of iHeartRadio’s 105.3 WDAS-FM and will feature an appearance by Patti LaBelle and City dignitaries.

The Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, actress and best selling author has exhibited elegance through her 50-plus year in in entertainment. She has also been an advocate for causes including adoption, diabetes, cancer, HIV/AIDS and more.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.