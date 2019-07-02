Celebrate the Fourth Like a Founding Father at the Museum of the American Revolution

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Want to spend your Independence Day like our Nation's founders did back in 1776?

The Museum of the American Revolution on South 3rd Street is hosting plenty of educational and fun activities to celebrate the Fourth.

Start off the day by sewing your own American flag! Learn just how Betsy Ross did it back in the 18th century by taking a pin and needle to the same materials the first flags were made of.

Inside the museum, you can check out the newest exhibit called "A New Constellation." It's a collection of 13-star flags sewed in the 1700'.

Get a taste of what it was like being a Founding Father by adding your own signature to a giant model of the Declaration of Independence.

And, get a taste of some special red white and blue treats at the Cross Keys Cafe. Grab a patriotic waffle with strawberries, blueberries, powdered sugar and whipped cream for the kids, and adults can have their own fun with the Stars and Stripes sangria. It's a blueberry infused drink with apples, blueberries and strawberries.

The museum is also asking visitors to help them with a modern-day revolution. Add a ribbon to help fill the flag with your "Revolution Resolution," a way that you can make a change in your own neighborhood.

For a full list of activities, visit amrevmuseum.org.