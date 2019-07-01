Philadelphia’s First Board Game Cafe Offers Over 800 Board Games

What better way to unplug than a good old fashioned board game? Thirsty Dice is Philadelphia’s first board game cafe with over 800 board games, local craft beers, cocktails and comfort food.

General Manager Dylan Love said the concept started as a way to engage people and the variety of board games makes it a great place for all ages.

"We have classics like Battleship, Scrabble and Guess Who... all the way up through newer games," said Love.

Menu items include a glazed doughnut PB&J with kettle chips, vegan sausage with peppers and onions, gummy candy mix, a milkshake bar and much more.

Thirsty Dice hosts a number of events each month. Events Manager Christine Najarian talked about the role of "gametenders."

"Gametenders are a lot like bartenders. When you come in, our gametenders are going to talk to you to ask you questions about what kind of games you like to play, what kind of games you have played and so they're going to guide you, recommend games to you and teach you those games," said Najarian.

For a full listing of events and more information about Thirsty Dice visit ThirstyDice.com.