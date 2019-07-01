No More Dealership, Two Philly Guys Changing the Way You Buy a Car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Two young Philadelphia guys are changing the car buying business. Gettacar allows the consumer to make the purchase from the touch of their phone.

Founders Yossi Levi, 26 and Jake Levin, 26 started Gettacar in August 2018. The company sells quality used cars and they do it all online, the buyer never even has to leave their home.

Yossi, says it is a more efficient way to shop and saves a ton time. He got the idea after working at his family's car lot in Northeast Philadelphia and seeing how time consuming the process can be.

Gettacar's website walks you through the process step-by-step and if you don't want to buy without a test drive, no problem. The company not only allows you take it on a test drive once it's delivered, but you even have 7 days to return it if you aren't satisfied. Gettacar will even come get the vehicle.

If you live within 65 miles of the Northeast Philadelphia facility a car can be at your door within 24 hours. The vehicles are typically no more than five years old with less than 35,000 miles.

What sets the Philly company apart from other online competitors, the vehicles it sells are bought, serviced, photographed, and advertised in-house, this allows the company to employee 80 people all from the Greater Philadelphia area.