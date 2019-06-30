Weekend Philler Episode 322 – Roadtrip Takeover!

Posted 5:30 PM, June 30, 2019, by , Updated at 05:31PM, June 30, 2019

Weekend Philler Episode 322 is our ROADTRIP TAKEOVER!! We rebuild the The Palace of Depression, take a look into the Cretaceous period at Edelman Fossil Park Rowan University, check out a huge selection of bugs at Insectarium and Butterfly Pavilion, look at a local treasure at Crystal Cave, and take a tour through an amazing miniature village at Roadside America!

Wow, that’s an action packed half hour. Thanks for tuning it to PHL17 and letting us “phill” a little of your weekend.
Here are the clips:
  • The Palace of Depression
  • Edelman Fossil Park
  • Insectarium
  • Crystal Cave
  • Roadside America

If you love “the Philler” let us know! Please follow us on the Weekend Philler Instagram, the Weekend Philler Twitter or WEEKEND PHILLER’s FACEBOOK!!

For more Weekend Philler Episodes use this link.

What is Weekend Philler? Glad you asked

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.