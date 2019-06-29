IN FOCUS: Philly Parks and Rec, Camden County Historical Society, and More

We’re starting off with some great information on summer meals in Philly for kids. Joining us is Orlando Rendon with the City of Philadelphia Parks and Recreation Department.

Rendon says research shows that 1 in 8 children experience food insecurity. There are 700 sites in the City that are distributing food this summer. People can visit, phillysummermeals.org.

We turn to Camden, New Jersey where local representatives and state officials recently gathered to unveil the second of three planned historical markers to be installed at former slave auction block sites in Camden City were African slaves were sold during the 1700s. The new marker was installed at the intersection of Delaware Avenue and Federal Street in Camden. Camden County Freeholder Carmen Rodriguez and Derek Davis from the Camden County Historical Society join us to talk about how they believe markers can spark important conversations about the Trans-Atlantic slave trade.

Dr. Karriem L. Salaam and Dr. Delane Casiano – both psychiatrists from Global Health Psychiatry join Jennifer to talk about a new book their group has released called “How Amari Learned To Love School Again – A Story About ADHD.” The co-authors say the book is designed to inspire children and families. Amari is a first-grader who enjoyed kindergarten, yet had difficulty making the transition to first grade due to behavioral challenges he faced in multiple settings. They explain why they say it is a story of triumph about how a family rallied around their son with the help of a physician to restore Amari’s love of school.

And, we hear about an important campaign by the Philadelphia Water Department about how pet waste equals pollution. We meet their new “top dog” – Dolphina, a rescue turned superhero sidekick who is helping raising awareness about our vital waterways. The department’s own super hero, “Water Woman” joins us to explain how Dolphina was selected as part of a popular social media campaign that racked up thousands of likes and shares on @PhillyH20 pages as well as their partner pages including the Partnership for the Delaware Estuary and the Morris Animal Refuge. Their expert says there is 1 dog for every 4 people in Philadelphia and explains how pet pollution can make people sick, affect fish and wildlife and have a significant impact on waterways.

