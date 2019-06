× PHL 17 DOWN THE SHORE: MARGATE CITY

Every Friday morning during the summer, PHL 17 will go to a different shore point.

This week, our Khiree Stewart went to Margate City, New Jersey to check out some of the events planned for this year’s Beachstock.

Beachstock is an annual event filled with different kinds of activities, music, and performances on the beach.

Click here for more information on Beachstock.

