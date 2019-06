Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Clark Park in West Philadelphia has been hosting a special festival for the past 40 years to celebrate both the community and its local arts.

It features all music performances, an art garden, local craft vendors, food trucks, kids activities and much more.

Selina Carrera, known as CVGEBIRD and guitarist Lloyd Alexander joined us to perform her original song "BESOS," which just released yesterday.

