Adopt a Pet: Luna

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Meet Luna! This pup is cute, friendly and full of energy!

Luna is still a baby, at only 5-months-old this terrier mix is ready to chew and play all the time. She is very friendly and is great with both dogs and people.

Luna was found as a stray and is now being fostered by Tiny Paws Rescue. The adorable pup is almost house broken, and while she will be a great family dog, the rescue says Luna's forever family will certainly need the time and energy to handle her puppy ways.

If you want to adopt Luna, click here!