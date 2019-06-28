Adopt a Pet: Luna

Posted 8:55 AM, June 28, 2019, by

Meet Luna! This pup is cute, friendly and full of energy!

Luna is still a baby, at only 5-months-old this terrier mix is ready to chew and play all the time. She is very friendly and is great with both dogs and people.

Luna was found as a stray and is now being fostered by Tiny Paws Rescue. The adorable pup is almost house broken, and while she will be a great family dog, the rescue says Luna's forever family will certainly need the time and energy to handle her puppy ways.

If you want to adopt Luna, click here!

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.