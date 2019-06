× New Dinosaur Exhibit Coming To Academy of Natural Sciences

Drivers and people walking around Philadelphia got quite the surprise on Wednesday.

The 40-foot long animatronic spinosaurus made its way from New Jersey to the Academy of Natural Sciences in Center City.

It is one of several dinosaurs for the museum’s new exhibit called “Dinosaurs Around The World.”

The exhibit will educate visitors of the history of dinosaurs.

The exhibit opens on Sunday and runs through January.