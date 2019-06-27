Join the Secret Society of Social Drinkers and Ben Franklin to Celebrate America’s First Happy Hour

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Secret Society of Social Drinking is secret no more!

Take part in America's first happy hour as part of your July 4th celebration.

It starts at Independence Hall at 6 PM on Friday, June 28th, and consists of a walk to City Tavern to symbolize the walk our Founding Fathers took every day. You'll even be able to drink with Ben Franklin, who will be taking part in the happy hour this year!

The Secret Society of Social Drinkers is a happy hour drinking group that has 6500 members in chapters across the country. To become a member, you can sign up online for just $25 and receive a membership card and official pin.

You don't need to be a member to be a part of this special event! Admission is just $15 and comes with two drink tickets.

