Join the Secret Society of Social Drinkers and Ben Franklin to Celebrate America’s First Happy Hour

Posted 7:52 AM, June 27, 2019, by , Updated at 07:51AM, June 28, 2019

The Secret Society of Social Drinking is secret no more!

Take part in America's first happy hour as part of your July 4th celebration.

It starts at Independence Hall at 6 PM on Friday, June 28th, and consists of a walk to City Tavern to symbolize the walk our Founding Fathers took every day. You'll even be able to drink with Ben Franklin, who will be taking part in the happy hour this year!

The Secret Society of Social Drinkers is a happy hour drinking group that has 6500 members in chapters across the country. To become a member, you can sign up online for just $25 and receive a membership card and official pin.

You don't need to be a member to be a part of this special event! Admission is just $15 and comes with two drink tickets.

To purchase your passes, click here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.