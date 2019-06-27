Cell Phone Video Captures Flames Pouring Out of a Home in Abington

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ABINGTON, Pa. (WPHL) -- One person was injured in a large house fire in Abington, Montgomery County. It broke out around 1:30a.m. on Thursday.

Cell phone video captured flames pouring out of the home on the 1600 block of Crestview Avenue.

Firefighters say the fire quickly spread from the first floor to the second floor. It took crews more than an hour to bring the flames under control.

Medics took one person to the hospital with burns. His or her condition is unknown.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.