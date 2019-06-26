Third Annual PHL Innovation Picnic Coming Up This Thursday Night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The largest outdoor networking event for the technology and entrepreneurial community in the region is coming up on Thursday, June 27th.

Ben Franklin Technology Partners spearheaded the event. It joined forces with PACT, Philly Startup Leaders, University City Science Center, Philly New Tech Meetup, PIDC, New Jersey Tech Council, and Venture to put together the picnic of the year.

On top of meeting and connecting with new people, you'll get good drinks, field and lawn games, and inflatable obstacle courses to conquer with your colleagues.

All ticket sales go towards programs and organizations that help shape our future. Since its start in 2017, the event has raised $12,000 to go towards non-profit youth-innovation groups.

To purchase tickets online, click here.