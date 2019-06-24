Summer Grilling Ideas for Your Next Brunch

Posted 9:14 AM, June 24, 2019, by , Updated at 09:10AM, June 24, 2019

If you’re tired of the same old brunch eats, try these summer grilling recipes with a twist! Chef Tanesha Trippett showed us how you can incorporate Thomas’ English Muffins on the grill.

Chef Trippett founded the Brotherly Grub food truck in Philadelphia.

"My food truck has deep South influence with a little Philly Swag. The women in my family inspired me to start cooking," said Tanesha.

Brotherly Grub menu items include street tacos, smokey southern sandwiches, jumbo Gulf shrimp and even some vegan options.

Tanesha brought two of her recipes with an English muffin twist. Try out your own version of the Smoked BBQ Beef Brisket Eggs Benedict   and  Hawaiian BBQ Chicken Sandwich.

