Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Every Friday all summer long PHL 17 is heading down the shore. Each week our crew will visit a different shore point.

Atlantic City was on our list for June, watch as we highlight all the fun happening there this summer. Grab a lunch at White House Subs, take your family on the observation wheel at Steel Pier and enjoy a free concert in front of Boardwalk Hall.

Don't forget to check out Hard Rock Hotel and Casino as they celebrate one year in AC.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video