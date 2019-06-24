Adopt a Pet: Billy

Posted 5:52 AM, June 24, 2019, by

Meet Billy! This guy may be tiny, but he is mighty!

Billy is a 7lbs Yorkie looking for lots of love. He loves people, kisses and attention. This sweetheart wants to be as close to you as possible, so if you are willing to carry to him around, you'll win him over quickly.

He was found in a shelter in Louisiana and rescued by the Blind Dog Rescue Alliance.

This little guy is blind, but gets around just fine and has lots of spunk considering he is a senior dog.

To learn more about Billy contact Blind Dog Rescue Alliance.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.