Adopt a Pet: Billy

Meet Billy! This guy may be tiny, but he is mighty!

Billy is a 7lbs Yorkie looking for lots of love. He loves people, kisses and attention. This sweetheart wants to be as close to you as possible, so if you are willing to carry to him around, you'll win him over quickly.

He was found in a shelter in Louisiana and rescued by the Blind Dog Rescue Alliance.

This little guy is blind, but gets around just fine and has lots of spunk considering he is a senior dog.

To learn more about Billy contact Blind Dog Rescue Alliance.