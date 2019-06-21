Summer Must-Haves with Limor Suss

Posted 10:07 AM, June 21, 2019, by

It’s the first official day of Summer, and lifestyle expert Limor Suss joined us with some of her must-haves.

Summer means lots of celebrations, and that means we need to buy a gift. Gifting can be hard, but it doesn't need to be. There is a perfect gift-card to pair with each occasion with Happy Cards. They offer the freedom to shop, eat and play at your favorite brands listed on the cards. You can pick them up at your local grocery store, or at giftcards.com/happy.

How about some Summer snacking that makes you feel good? Bob's Better Bars are deliciously rich and satisfying. Made with whole grain oats, peanut butter and organic honey, they offer serious nourishment. They come in five varieties. Learn more at bobsredmill.com.
Finally, give the kids some fun this summer with the Gazillion Bubble Rush Bubble Machine. Just fill it up, and you'll get a million bubbles to play in. It's hours of fun for the young ones. You can get it for just $19.99 at amazon.com.

