Relax Your Mind and Stretch Your Body- It’s International Yoga Day

Posted 9:14 AM, June 21, 2019, by

Today is the Summer Solstice, the longest and brightest day of the year, and that also makes it International Yoga Day.

Sanctuary Yoga and Quest Chiropractic combine at Healing Haven on 13th and Locust right in Center City. Classes focus on a "body, heart, mind" approach. Instructors focus on helping you align your body to get the most out of your yoga poses physically, while also teaching mindfulness and relaxation from within.

You don't have to be the biggest fitness guru to get into yoga. The studio offers general classes that are geared for people who want to start learning, but don't know where they should begin. From there, you can move on to some of the studio's more physical and advanced classes.

Sanctuary Yoga is also the only studio in town that offers 30 minute mindfulness meditation classes, to help you fight things like anxiety, depression and insomnia.

For more information on the studio, visit sanctuaryyo.com.

For more information on Quest Chiropractic, visit questphilly.com.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.