Relax Your Mind and Stretch Your Body- It’s International Yoga Day

Today is the Summer Solstice, the longest and brightest day of the year, and that also makes it International Yoga Day.

Sanctuary Yoga and Quest Chiropractic combine at Healing Haven on 13th and Locust right in Center City. Classes focus on a "body, heart, mind" approach. Instructors focus on helping you align your body to get the most out of your yoga poses physically, while also teaching mindfulness and relaxation from within.

You don't have to be the biggest fitness guru to get into yoga. The studio offers general classes that are geared for people who want to start learning, but don't know where they should begin. From there, you can move on to some of the studio's more physical and advanced classes.

Sanctuary Yoga is also the only studio in town that offers 30 minute mindfulness meditation classes, to help you fight things like anxiety, depression and insomnia.

For more information on the studio, visit sanctuaryyo.com.

For more information on Quest Chiropractic, visit questphilly.com.