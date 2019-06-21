× Fire Rips Through Philadelphia Refinery; Explosion Rocks Neighborhoods

A massive explosion occurred at the Philadelphia Energy Solutions oil refinery in South Philadelphia a little after 4:00 a.m. on Friday morning.

The explosion could be heard for miles. Some neighbors said they initially thought it was thunder.

Fire crews say the fire started after a vat of butane toppled over.

Around 150 firefighters responded to the scene.

The Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management issued a shelter-in-place for nearby neighborhoods but it has since been lifted.

No injuries have been reported.

Our Khiree Stewart was on the scene.